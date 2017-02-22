MLB commissioner says Diamondbacks' Chase Field needs work

Exterior of the 19-year-old Chase Field, Feb. 22, 2017. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton/12 News)

PHOENIX - Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is siding with the Arizona Diamondbacks about the maintenance needs at Chase Field.

The D-backs are currently in a legal battle with Maricopa County over their stadium lease deal.

The team is seeking to remove a clause in the deal which prevents it from looking elsewhere for other potential venues. The D-backs claim Maricopa County has failed to allocate some $187 million for maintenance and improvements.

"To be a major-league-quality stadium, Chase Field needs work," Manfred said Tuesday. "We take very seriously the obligation to have a major league quality facility in each and every market."

The commissioner said it's absolutely clear with the material he's seen that there's serious maintenance needs that need to be met at Chase Field.

Maricopa County recently asked for the lawsuit to be sent to arbitration.

Team owner Ken Kendrick said last week that the team will not go to arbitration to resolve this.

Under the current lease agreement, the D-backs will play at Chase Field through 2028.

Chase Field is 19 years old.

