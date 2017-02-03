Miller goes to arbitration after awful start with D-Backs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Pitcher Shelby Miller has argued his salary arbitration case against Arizona after an awful first season with the Diamondbacks.
A 26-year-old right-hander, Miller asked arbitrators Andrew Strongin, James Oldham and Phillip LaPorte for $5.1 million. Arizona argued during Thursday's hearing that he should be paid $4.7 million.
A decision is expected Friday.
Miller was acquired from Atlanta along with minor league pitcher Gabe Speier in a December 2015 trade that sent Number 1 overall 2015 draft pick Dansby Swanson to the Braves along with outfielder Ender Inciarte and pitcher Aaron Blair. Miller went 3-12 with a 6.15 ERA in 20 starts and made $4.35 million. He was demoted to the minor leagues in July during the All-Star break, made eight starts for Triple-A Reno and returned August 31st.
