Martinez's 2 homers, Marte's inside-the-park shot lead D-Backs over Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with left fielder Daniel Descalso (3) and catcher Jeff Mathis (2) after hitting a two-run inside-the-park home run against the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field. (Photo: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY)

PHOENIX (AP) - J.D. Martinez homered twice and Ketel Marte hit an inside-the-park two-run homer in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 10-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Martinez hit his second and third home runs in the past three days, two of his first three as a Diamondback. It was Martinez's third multi-home run game of the season, the first two as a Detroit Tiger.

Marte ripped a high drive off the right field corner fence with one out in the bottom of the third inning, and the ball bounced and rolled back toward the infield with Braves outfielder Sean Rodriguez unable to gather it in. Marte circled the bases and crossed home plate standing with his arms outstretched.

Ketel Marte doesn't even need to get dirty on an inside-the-park homer! #OurSeason pic.twitter.com/1y9EvLXATh — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 26, 2017

Daniel Descalso tripled in two runs earlier in the inning, backing starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (8-9).

Corbin wasn't always sharp, but got through six innings with two runs allowed and seven hits. He struck out five and walked four to go with a hit batter and wild pitch.

Braves right-hander Aaron Blair was done after three innings. Blair (0-1) allowed five runs and five hits with five walks and three strikeouts after being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to make the start.

Matt Kemp's groundout drove in Brandon Phillips with the game's first run in the top of the first, but the Diamondbacks responded in the bottom of the inning after two stolen bases by Gregor Blanco.

Blanco raced home on Jake Lamb's sacrifice fly to tie the score.

Descalso drove in Jake Lamb and Paul Goldschmidt, who both walked to start the bottom of the third. Then came Marte's third home run of the season.

Martinez launched his first home run with two outs in the fourth off Braves reliever Luke Jackson. It drove in Goldschmidt, who doubled twice and scored three runs.

Martinez later took Ian Krol deep in the eighth with Goldschmidt aboard.

Phillips' sacrifice fly in the fourth accounted for Atlanta's second run, and Nick Markakis singled in Dansby Swanson in the eighth. Brandon Drury's pinch-hit single scored Marte in the seventh.

DANCING OFF SECOND

After Blanco stole second base in the first inning, he playfully hopped on and off the bag while Braves second baseman Phillips was bent over with the ball in his glove. Phillips, playing along, then faked a tag.

Moments later, Blanco avoided the tag of third baseman Johan Camargo and got another steal, even though the Braves appeared to have Blanco picked off second. Blanco was originally called out, but the Diamondbacks challenged the call and replays showed Camargo missed the tag as Blanco ran by him.

SUNS IN THE HOUSE

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and power forward Alan Williams, whom the team announced signed a multi-year contract earlier in the day, attended Wednesday's game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: P Rubby De La Rosa was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and pitched the ninth inning. Reliever J.J. Hoover was optioned to Triple-A Reno after Tuesday night's game.

UP NEXT

Braves: After a day off Thursday, the Braves open a four-game series at Philadelphia with RHP Julio Teheran (7-8) pitching the opener.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (3-4) is coming off a career-high 10-strikeout performance in his last start. He gets the call in a series opener at the St. Louis Cardinals.

