KPNX
Close

Mark Grace to join Fox Sports pre & post-game show

12 Sports , KPNX 12:34 PM. MST February 15, 2017

PHOENIX - Former Arizona Diamondbacks great Mark Grace is set to join the team with Fox Sports.

Grace will be a member of the network’s “D-backs Live” pre and post game show.

He was a coach with the Diamondbacks the last three seasons, and was the D-Backs assistant hitting coach in 2016. Grace was also the D-Backs television analyst from 2004-2012.

He is set to make his debut on March 31.

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories