Mark Grace to join Fox Sports pre & post-game show

PHOENIX - Former Arizona Diamondbacks great Mark Grace is set to join the team with Fox Sports.
Grace will be a member of the network’s “D-backs Live” pre and post game show.
He was a coach with the Diamondbacks the last three seasons, and was the D-Backs assistant hitting coach in 2016. Grace was also the D-Backs television analyst from 2004-2012.
He is set to make his debut on March 31.
