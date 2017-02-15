Mark Grace to join Fox Sports pre & post-game show

Aug 9, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mark Grace throws the ball during the Diamondbacks Alumni game after the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks won 4-3 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

PHOENIX - Former Arizona Diamondbacks great Mark Grace is set to join the team with Fox Sports.

Grace will be a member of the network’s “D-backs Live” pre and post game show.

He was a coach with the Diamondbacks the last three seasons, and was the D-Backs assistant hitting coach in 2016. Grace was also the D-Backs television analyst from 2004-2012.

He is set to make his debut on March 31.

