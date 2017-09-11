Late homer dooms D-backs in series opener with Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) scores a run in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. (Photo: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) - Nolan Arenado's tie-breaking three-run home run in the eighth inning powered the Colorado Rockies to a 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

The Rockies took the first game of a key four-game series between the National League wild-card leader, Arizona, and second-place Colorado. The Rockies moved four games behind the Diamondbacks and 3 1/2 ahead of St. Louis for the second wild card slot.

Arenado drove in four runs with a double and his 33rd home run of the season, and the Rockies won their seventh straight road game and fifth overall.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson, activated from the 60-day disabled list on Sunday, pitched four scoreless innings in relief for the victory. Anderson (4-5) allowed a hit with four strikeouts.

The Rockies' winning rally started with two outs in the eighth. D.J. LeMahieu tripled over the top of an extreme defensive shift toward right field and Carlos Gonzalez walked against Diamondbacks reliever Jake Barrett (1-1).

