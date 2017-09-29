Kurt Warner to throw out first pitch for Diamondbacks NL Wild Card game

Kurt Warner #13 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates as he leaves the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks on October 18, 2009 at Qwest Field in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The D-backs are bringing in another Arizona sports legend to kick off the Wild Card game Wednesday.

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner will throw out the ceremonial first pitch when the pregame festivities begin at 4:30 p.m.

The former Arizona Cardinals quarterback was inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer.

The D-backs announced Dr. Jesse McGuire, a famed trumpet player, is performing the National Anthem.

The pregame ceremony will also have a 180-foot American flag on the field, held by uniformed military members, Phoenix police officers and Phoenix firefighters.

It's a big week for Warner, who will also be honored at Sunday's Arizona Cardinals game when he receives his Hall of Fame ring. His Hall of Fame bust will be on display Saturday at the University of Phoenix stadium.

Warner also threw the first pitch on Opening Day 2010.

