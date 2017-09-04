J.D. Martinez hits 4 home runs for the Diamondbacks, tying MLB single-game record

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

J.D. Martinez has been a home run machine since coming to Arizona from Detroit in July. In a D-Backs uniform, he's been everything the Diamondbacks wanted from him and more.

Monday night was the "and more," as Martinez mashed four home runs out of Dodger Stadium in the D-Backs' 11th straight win, a 13-0 drubbing of the National League leaders.

He became the first player ever to do so at the iconic Dodger Stadium, and the 18th player to ever accomplish the feat (earlier this year, Reds 2B Scooter Gennett shocked everyone by hitting four).

He's also the first Diamondback to ever hit four in a game.

Martinez hit 16 home runs with Detroit this year before the trade. He's eclipsed that in a month and a half as a D-Back.

But enough words -- we know what you came here for: the homers.

Here they are:

J.D. isn’t letting this winning streak end.



That's his SECOND homer today. 💪 pic.twitter.com/eVncEvpcmz — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2017

The D-Backs aren't going to catch the Dodgers in the NL West, but they swept LA last week and smoked them Monday, which may bode well for a potential postseason showdown.

Oh, by the way, Robbie Ray fanned 14 Dodgers in 7-2/3 innings, setting a new career high. The D-Backs truly are on one.

© 2017 KPNX-TV