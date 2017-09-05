Is J.D. Martinez a historic midseason acquisition for the Diamondbacks?

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Yesterday I wrote that the Diamondbacks are going to make the playoffs almost exclusively because of Zack Greinke, Paul Goldschmidt and the reliable pitching/good health of the starting rotation.

That's not entirely true.

The first D-Back ever to hit four home runs in a game did so last night, blasting my little theory bit-by-bit into oblivion with each baseball he deposited in the outfield bleachers of Dodger Stadium and reminding everyone just how vital he's become to Arizona's club.

In his month and a half in the desert, Martinez has smashed more homers (18) than he did in three-plus months as a fairly successful Detroit Tiger to start the year (16).

According to FanGraphs, Martinez' hard-hit rate is the highest of his career in 2016 at 46.7 percent. His fly ball rate is also just 0.4 percent behind his 2015 career high in Detroit, and it's just the second time he's hit more fly balls than grounders. Put those two stats together and you've got dingers (this is a gross simplification but a fun one!).

While the offensive output has been impressive from Martinez, it still doesn't put him in the same atmosphere as some other midseason acquisitions who went on tears for their new teams.

The situation that immediately comes to mind when thinking about post-trade hot streaks is CC Sabathia in Milwaukee.

The Brewers brought the ace over from Cleveland in 2008 and he dazzled, going 11-2 down the stretch with seven complete games and a 1.65 earned-run average. According to Sports On Earth, he registered 4.9 wins above replacement as a Brewer that year. While we know different formulas can be used to calculate WAR, Martinez has racked up 0.9 WAR as a Diamondback, per Fangraphs.

Even Diamondbacks great Randy Johnson had his own historic second-half run in a new city.

Johnson left the Seattle Mariners in 1998 for Houston and compiled an amazing 1.28 ERA while going 10-1 as an Astro.

Also in Houston, Carlos Beltran racked up 23 homers and 28 stolen bases his first time around in Houston. While Martinez could eclipse that home run total, he's unlikely to match Beltran's eight postseason home runs.

Don't get me wrong -- Martinez has been a huge help to steady the Diamondbacks' lineup, and Monday night was an amazing moment, but he's not among the very best midseason acquisitions in Major League history, an admittedly tough standard.

© 2017 KPNX-TV