Is Chase Field really that old?

Chase Field, home of the Diamondbacks (Photo: Ana Reynolds, 12 News)

PHOENIX - It's less than 20 years old, but is Chase Field really in disrepair?

The Arizona Diamondbacks filed a lawsuit Tuesday to break the contract that holds the team at Chase Field through 2028, saying the stadium is old and the county hasn't fulfilled its obligations to improve the stadium to keep up with other ballparks.

County officials, during Wednesday's swearing in ceremony for newly elected officials, said they want to work with the team to stay. But Maricopa County Commissioner Steve Gallardo said team officials have not agreed to meet with county officials to talk about the contract.

"The fact is, the stadium is in good condition," Gallardo said.

But the Diamondbacks maintain the current state of the ballpark is not the problem, it's what will happen down the road.

According to the lawsuit, Maricopa County is required to put money away for repairs and improvements to the stadium. But the team claims the county only has $8 million of the estimated $185 million needed.

"We don't," Gallardo admitted. "The way the stadium district is set up, we would need help from the legislature and I just don't see that happening."

