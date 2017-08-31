Greinke wins 16th for D-Backs, Dodgers swept for 1st time this season

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Chase Field. (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) - Zack Greinke earned his major league-best 16th victory with six strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Los Angeles 8-1 on Thursday to complete the first series sweep of the Dodgers this season.

Chris Iannetta and A.J. Pollock homered for the Diamondbacks, who matched their season-best seventh straight victory and pulled 3 1/2 games ahead of idle Colorado for the National League's top wild card spot.

The Dodgers, still with by far the best record in the majors (91-40), have lost a season-worst five in a row.

Greinke (16-6) allowed a run and four hits, striking out six and walking two, to improve to 13-1 in 16 home starts this season.

