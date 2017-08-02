Godley's gem helps D-Backs beat Cubs 3-0

Arizona Diamondbacks Zack Godley pitches agsint the Chicago Cubs during their MLB game at Wrigley Field. (Photo: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports)

CHICAGO (AP) - Zack Godley pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings, Jake Lamb drove in all the runs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the surging Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The loss was just the fourth in 18 games since the All-Star break for the NL Central-leading Cubs. The defending champions got shut down by Godley after pouring on a season-high 16 runs in Tuesday's romp.

Lamb hit a two-run double against Jake Arrieta in the sixth and an RBI double off Justin Wilson in the eighth.

Godley (5-4) was every bit as stingy after tossing seven scoreless innings in a win at St. Louis last week.

The right-hander struck out five and walked two. In his past two starts, he has allowed a combined seven hits while striking out 12 and walking four.

