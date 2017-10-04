Dogs to make MLB history at D-backs, Rockies wild card game

The crack of the bat. Smack of the gloves. And bark of the dogs? Major League Baseball history will be made tonight -- and it has nothing to do with what happens on the field.
According to to Arizona Diamondbacks spokesperson Josh Rawitch, for the first time in MLB history dogs will attend a playoff game.
The PetSmart Patio, at Chase Field is sold out, Rawitch said.
For the first time in MLB history, dogs will attend a playoff game. The PetSmart Patio is sold out (as is Chase Field). #OurSeason pic.twitter.com/f7tiEpI62u— Josh Rawitch (@joshrawitch) October 4, 2017
Looks like postseason baseball has started off on the right paw.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs