Dogs to make MLB history at D-backs, Rockies wild card game

The PetSmart Patio is sold out for the wild card game. Oct. 4, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

The crack of the bat. Smack of the gloves. And bark of the dogs? Major League Baseball history will be made tonight -- and it has nothing to do with what happens on the field.

According to to Arizona Diamondbacks spokesperson Josh Rawitch, for the first time in MLB history dogs will attend a playoff game.

The PetSmart Patio, at Chase Field is sold out, Rawitch said.

Looks like postseason baseball has started off on the right paw.

