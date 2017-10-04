KPNX
Dogs to make MLB history at D-backs, Rockies wild card game

They're making MLB history.

Hayden Packwood , KPNX 2:59 PM. MST October 04, 2017

The crack of the bat. Smack of the gloves. And bark of the dogs? Major League Baseball history will be made tonight -- and it has nothing to do with what happens on the field.

According to to Arizona Diamondbacks spokesperson Josh Rawitch, for the first time in MLB history dogs will attend a playoff game.

The PetSmart Patio, at Chase Field is sold out, Rawitch said.

Looks like postseason baseball has started off on the right paw.

