Diamondbacks Wild Card Game: What you need to know

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Fernando Rodney (56) and left fielder Gregor Blanco (5) celebrate with teammates after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

All eyes are on Arizona for the big game Wednesday. Here are some things to know:

Tickets are sold out, but are still available on the secondary market. Stubhub has third-level outfield tickets going for about $50 each.

First pitch is at 5:08 p.m. at Chase Field. Arizona Cardinals legend Kurt Warner is throwing out the first pitch.

Gates open at 3 p.m. with pregame ceremonies starting at 4:30 p.m. Season ticket holders will not be permitted to enter early.

The party starts early! Join our 12 Today team on the plaza at Chase Field starting at 4:30 a.m. through 7 a.m. Wednesday. You could be on TV!

The D-backs will face either Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers or St. Louis Cardinals. The winner of the one-game wild card will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series on Oct. 6.

The game is on TV on TBS. You can hear it on the radio on 98.7 FM.

The first 45,000 fans entering the game will get a D-backs rally towel.

Dr. Jesse McGuire is performing the National Anthem. He's a legendary trumpet player from right here in Phoenix, Arizona.

