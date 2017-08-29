KPNX
Diamondbacks to donate proceeds from 50/50 raffle to Harvey relief

Emergency response crews from across the nation, including Arizona are now in Texas, helping with this catastrophic natural disaster.

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 9:47 AM. MST August 29, 2017

The Arizona Diamondbacks are joining in the support of those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

During their upcoming series against the Dodgers, the D-Backs announced they are donating the proceeds from their 50/50 raffle to Houston relief efforts.

RELATED: Texas Cares: Donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

And for those unable to attend the series, the club tweeted out that those interested can participate in the raffle online at dbacks.com/5050raffle.

The series begins tonight and concludes Thursday.

Arizona is just one of many teams and celebrities pledging their support to those needing help from the devastating hurricane.

