Diamondbacks to donate proceeds from 50/50 raffle to Harvey relief

The Arizona Diamondbacks are joining in the support of those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
During their upcoming series against the Dodgers, the D-Backs announced they are donating the proceeds from their 50/50 raffle to Houston relief efforts.
And for those unable to attend the series, the club tweeted out that those interested can participate in the raffle online at dbacks.com/5050raffle.
Those in Arizona unable to come to the games can participate by visiting https://t.co/H539V1IZXb. #DbacksGiveBack https://t.co/xGZaHd6C3H— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 28, 2017
The series begins tonight and concludes Thursday.
Arizona is just one of many teams and celebrities pledging their support to those needing help from the devastating hurricane.
