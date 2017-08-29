Diamondbacks to donate proceeds from 50/50 raffle to Harvey relief

General view of action during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on Sept. 16, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are joining in the support of those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

During their upcoming series against the Dodgers, the D-Backs announced they are donating the proceeds from their 50/50 raffle to Houston relief efforts.

RELATED: Texas Cares: Donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

And for those unable to attend the series, the club tweeted out that those interested can participate in the raffle online at dbacks.com/5050raffle.

Those in Arizona unable to come to the games can participate by visiting https://t.co/H539V1IZXb. #DbacksGiveBack https://t.co/xGZaHd6C3H — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 28, 2017

The series begins tonight and concludes Thursday.

Arizona is just one of many teams and celebrities pledging their support to those needing help from the devastating hurricane.

© 2017 KPNX-TV