Diamondbacks take series in 12-2 win over Reds as Lamb homers twice

CINCINNATI (AP) - Jake Lamb hit a pair of three-run homers and Patrick Corbin pitched into the eighth inning during an emergency start on Thursday, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 12-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Arizona stabilized itself by taking two of three in the series. The Diamondbacks had dropped eight of nine heading into the set, falling behind Colorado for the second NL wild-card spot.

Lamb homered in the first inning off Luis Castillo (1-3) and again in the ninth for a career-high six RBIs. Gregor Blanco and Ketel Marte added two-run shots as the Diamondbacks concluded a wacky series.

They won the opener 11-2 while getting outfielder J.D. Martinez in a trade with Detroit. A day later, Martinez got hit on the left hand by a pitch in his Diamondbacks debut and left with a bruise. He didn't play in the finale.

Scheduled starter Taijuan Walker was scratched after his wife, Heather, went into labor Thursday morning. Corbin (7-9) was moved up a day and wound up with his first victory since June 16. The left-hander had gone 0-3 in his last five starts.

