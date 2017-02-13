Diamondbacks sign Matusz, Jepsen to minor league deals

May 7, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Brian Matusz (17) pitches during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Tommy Gilligan)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to minor-league deals with left-hander Brian Matusz and right-hander Kevin Jepsen.



Both players were invited to major league camp, which began Monday.



The 30-year-old Matusz appeared in seven games for Baltimore and one with the Chicago Cubs last season. He is 27-41 with a 4.92 ERA in 280 big league games.



The 32-year-old Jepsen appeared in 58 games with the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays last season, finishing 2-6 with a 5.98 ERA. He led the American League with 75 appearances and had a 2.33 ERA in 2015.



Jepsen is 28-30 with a 3.92 ERA in parts of eight seasons with three teams.

