Diamondbacks rough up Rich Hill in 7-6 win over Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock (11) celebrates with David Peralta (6) after hitting a two run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) - A.J. Pollock hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks roughed up Rich Hill in his follow-up to a near no-hitter for a 7-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Hill (9-6) pitched nine no-hit innings against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, losing the no-hitter and the game on Josh Harrison's walk-off homer in the 10th.

The Diamondbacks scored 11 runs to complete a three-game sweep of San Francisco on Sunday and kept hitting after a day off, knocking around Hill in a five-run first inning.

Paul Goldschmidt homered and Fernando Rodney allowed a run-scoring single by Chris Taylor in the ninth before closing out his 33rd save. The wild card-leading Diamondbacks have won five straight.

Taylor hit a two-run homer and Yasiel Puig a solo shot off Zack Godley (6-7) for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who have lost three in a row for the first time since early June.

© 2017 Associated Press