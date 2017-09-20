Diamondbacks rally past Padres 13-7

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Archie Bradley reacts after reaching third on an error as San Diego Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg and umpire Ramon De Jesus look on. (Photo: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - David Peralta hit a leadoff homer and added a go-ahead double in the seventh for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who scored 11 runs in the final four innings and overcame Hunter Renfroe's three homers as the NL wild card leaders beat the San Diego Padres 13-7 on Wednesday night.

The Padres, who blew a 6-2 lead, hit five home runs. Renfroe had his first career three-homer game and tied Nate Colbert's club record for rookies with 24. Renfroe became the first Padres rookie to hit three home runs, and the seventh San Diego player overall to do it.

The Diamondbacks hit four homers in avoiding a three-game sweep. They scored four times in the sixth to tie it, including a two-run homer by J.D. Martinez, and went ahead in the seventh. Chris Herrmann singled with one out off Craig Stammen (2-3) and scored the go-ahead run on Peralta's double to center.

