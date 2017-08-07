Diamondbacks offer 'sincere condolences' following passing of Don Baylor

Don Baylor oversees Arizona Diamondbacks batting practice prior to facing the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 6, 2011. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

When news broke of the passing of Don Baylor, the Arizona Diamondbacks took to social media to offer their sincere condolences.

Baylor died Monday after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

“Don passed from this earth with the same fierce dignity with which he played the game and lived his life,” Baylor’s wife, Rebecca, said in a statement.

Baylor played for 19 MLB seasons. His career 267 hit-by-pitches puts him fourth-most all-time. He was named the 1979 AL MVP and would go on to become the Colorado Rockies' first manager in franchise history, winning NL manager of the year honors in 1995.

“He will always be remembered as one of the greatest clubhouse leaders the game has ever seen, and it transcended into the clubhouses he managed,” USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale wrote.

One of those clubhouses included the Arizona Diamondbacks where he served as hitting coach for several seasons. The team along with current and former players expressed their condolences for the man known as “Groove.”

Former D-Backs' closer JJ Putz said the sport "lost a great man."

Baseball lost a great man this morning. Groove was one of the best people to be around. His love for the game was contagious. RIP Groove — JJ Putz (@jjputz40) August 7, 2017

Former infielder Willie Bloomquist said Baylor was "one of my all time favorites."

The MLB family lost another great one. RIP "Groove"-One of my all time favorites. U will be missed. My prayers go out to the Baylor family. — Willie Bloomquist (@williebloom) August 7, 2017

D-Backs catcher Chris Iannetta‏ remembered his time with Baylor in Colorado and Anaheim.

Truly enjoyed getting to know Don as my hitting coach in Colorado and Anaheim. He was a class act and true gentleman. Rest In Peace https://t.co/nXPV4U2k7h — Chris Iannetta (@Chris_Iannetta) August 7, 2017

Baylor was 68.

USA Today Sports contributed.

