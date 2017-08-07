KPNX
Diamondbacks offer 'sincere condolences' following passing of Don Baylor

Don Baylor made three trips to the World Series and won an AL MPV during his 19 seasons in the MLB. (USA TODAY SPORTS)

Hayden Packwood , KPNX 11:32 AM. MST August 07, 2017

When news broke of the passing of Don Baylor, the Arizona Diamondbacks took to social media to offer their sincere condolences.

Baylor died Monday after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

“Don passed from this earth with the same fierce dignity with which he played the game and lived his life,”  Baylor’s wife, Rebecca, said in a statement.

Baylor played for 19 MLB seasons. His career 267 hit-by-pitches puts him fourth-most all-time. He was named the 1979 AL MVP and would go on to become the Colorado Rockies' first manager in franchise history, winning NL manager of the year honors in 1995.

“He will always be remembered as one of the greatest clubhouse leaders the game has ever seen, and it transcended into the clubhouses he managed,” USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale wrote.

READDon Baylor left his mark in baseball through strength and leadership

One of those clubhouses included the Arizona Diamondbacks where he served as hitting coach for several seasons. The team along with current and former players expressed their condolences for the man known as “Groove.”

Former D-Backs' closer JJ Putz said the sport "lost a great man."

Former infielder Willie Bloomquist said Baylor was "one of my all time favorites."

D-Backs catcher Chris Iannetta‏ remembered his time with Baylor in Colorado and Anaheim.

Baylor was 68.

USA Today Sports contributed.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


