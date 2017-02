PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 26: Brandon Drury #27 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is hugged by Paul Goldschmidt #44 after scoring the winning run in the eleventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field on August 26, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Jennifer Stewart, 2016 Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Arizona Diamondbacks Fan Fest will be moved to Monday, February 20th amid weather concerns.

The event was originally scheduled to take place Saturday, February 13.

Fan Fest will still be out at Salt River Fields and will run from noon - 4 p.m.

Fan Fest is an opportunity for Diamondbacks fans to come out and get a chance to meet this year's team and coaches.

