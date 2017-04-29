Diamondbacks' Miller opts for elbow surgery, season over

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Shelby Miller (26) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Chase Field. (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) - Shelby Miller's season is over after the Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander announced Saturday he will have Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow.



Miller, injured last Sunday during his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation and placed on the 60-day disabled list on April 27. He sought second opinions on his elbow during the week before ultimately deciding on major surgery.



Miller said he hopes to return to throwing next spring.



"It's the best decision I think we could make," Miller said before Saturday's Diamondbacks-Colorado Rockies game.



Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the news hit the team hard, with the type of environment and philosophy of team as family that he is trying to build in his first season with the Diamondbacks.

