Diamondbacks, Iannetta agree to $1.5 million, 1-year deal

PHOENIX (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with catcher Chris Iannetta.



The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal had not been officially announced.



Iannetta, an 11-year major league veteran, hit .210 with seven home runs in 94 games with the Seattle Mariners last season.



Iannetta will compete with Chris Herrmann and Jeff Mathis for playing time in Arizona. The 33-year-old played six seasons with Colorado and four with the Los Angeles Angels before going to Seattle a year ago. He is a career .229 hitter with 107 home runs.



The Diamondbacks also avoided arbitration on Friday with left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin, shortstop Chris Owings, Herrmann and right-handed reliever Randall Delgado by agreeing to one-year contracts.



The moves left right-handed starters Shelby Miller and Taijuan Walker as Arizona's remaining arbitration-eligible players.

