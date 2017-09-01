KPNX
Diamondbacks, fans raise nearly $400,000 for Harvey relief efforts

It's been five days since Hurricane Harvey made landfall, pouring more than 40 inches of rain, forcing evacuations and leaving many homeless.

Hayden Packwood , KPNX 10:34 AM. MST September 01, 2017

The Arizona Diamondbacks took to social media Friday to thank fans for their support during their series against Los Angeles Dodgers. 

But it wasn't for cheering them on during their sweep of the best team in the MLB right now, it was for something much bigger than baseball.

If you remember, the D-Backs announced they would donate the proceeds from their Dodger-series 50/50 raffle to Harvey relief efforts.

The team said Friday that fans helped raise $372,923 through the raffle.

The D-backs' donation follows a long list of athletes and celebrities pledging their support relief efforts.

