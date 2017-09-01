Diamondbacks, fans raise nearly $400,000 for Harvey relief efforts

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock celebrates with David Peralta after hitting a two run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Arizona Diamondbacks took to social media Friday to thank fans for their support during their series against Los Angeles Dodgers.

But it wasn't for cheering them on during their sweep of the best team in the MLB right now, it was for something much bigger than baseball.

If you remember, the D-Backs announced they would donate the proceeds from their Dodger-series 50/50 raffle to Harvey relief efforts.

The team said Friday that fans helped raise $372,923 through the raffle.

The D-backs' donation follows a long list of athletes and celebrities pledging their support relief efforts.

