Diamondbacks fall to Flexen, Smith and Mets 4-2

New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) scores in front of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Chris Iannetta (8) during the fifth inning at Citi Field. (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK (AP) - Chris Flexen pitched six effective innings, rookie Dominic Smith homered and the New York Mets ended a three-game skid, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Wednesday night.

The Mets won for just the second time in 10 games.

Making his sixth big league start, Flexen (3-2) gave up two runs and six hits. He walked four and struck out five.

Flexen escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth, helped by his defense. J.D. Martinez hit a liner to shallow center field that was caught by a charging Juan Lagares, and the former Gold Glover threw a strike home to get A.J. Pollock at the plate.

The Mets led 3-2 when Smith led off the sixth by connecting against reliever Jake Barrett.

AJ Ramos worked around a two-out walk for his 23rd save in 25 chances. He has converted all three save opportunities with the Mets.

Zack Godley (5-7) pitched five innings.

© 2017 KPNX-TV