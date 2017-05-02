Diamondbacks face Washington on Tuesday

Mar 30, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws in the first inning during an spring training exhibition game against the Cleveland Indians at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rick Scuteri, Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX (AP) __ Arizona begins a three-game set at NL East-leading Washington on Tuesday. Diamondbacks right-hander Taijuan Walker faces Tanner Roark in the opener. Walker fanned 11 in eight innings in his last outing.



On Sunday, the Diamondbacks beat Rockies 2-0 in 13 innings



According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Diamondbacks became the first National League team to strike out at least 11 in seven consecutive games and the first to do it in the majors since record keeping began in 1893.

