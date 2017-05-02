Diamondbacks face Washington on Tuesday

PHOENIX (AP) __ Arizona begins a three-game set at NL East-leading Washington on Tuesday. Diamondbacks right-hander Taijuan Walker faces Tanner Roark in the opener. Walker fanned 11 in eight innings in his last outing.
On Sunday, the Diamondbacks beat Rockies 2-0 in 13 innings
According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Diamondbacks became the first National League team to strike out at least 11 in seven consecutive games and the first to do it in the majors since record keeping began in 1893.
