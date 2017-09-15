Diamondbacks beat Giants 3-2 for Ray's 5th straight win

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Ketel Marte (4) completes the double play during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. (Photo: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Robbie Ray won his fifth straight start and A.J. Pollack hit a two-run double as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Friday night.

Ray (14-5) struck out 10 and gave up two runs (one earned), six hits and no walks as the Diamondbacks won for the 19th time in 24 games and for the eighth straight time on the road.

Ray has a 1.39 ERA in his last five starts since coming off the disabled list with a concussion after getting hit by a line drive on July 28.

Arizona reduced its magic number for clinching its first postseason berth since 2011 to seven.

