Diamondbacks beat Dodgers 13-0 as Martinez hits 4 homers

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) celebrates his solo home run hit in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - J.D. Martinez tied a major league record by slugging four of Arizona's six home runs, and the Diamondbacks routed the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 13-0 on Monday night for their 11th straight victory.

Robbie Ray struck out a career high 14 while helping second-place Arizona match the longest winning streak in the majors this season. The last time the D-backs won 11 in a row was June 18-30, 2003.

The Dodgers are still baseball's best team at 92-45, but they remain mired in a season-worst slump, having dropped four in a row and nine in 10 games.

Martinez is the 18th player in major league history to hit four homers in a game, and the 16th in the modern era.

