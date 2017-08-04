D-Backs win series, dance off against Cubs in rain-delayed game

The D-Backs relief pitchers were stars on and off the field Thursday. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

The D-Backs won a marathon game against the Cubs yesterday to take the series against Chicago.

But that wasn't the only thing the team won Thursday.

During one on the lengthy rain delays yesterday, both clubs decided to do an impromptu dance off.

With the renovated bullpen areas, both teams can now see each other through a TV camera. And with nothing much to do but wait for the storms to pass, the competition was born.

By the looks of it, the relief pitchers had a great time.

Feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Get on up, its bullpen dance-off time! pic.twitter.com/LVPXwJ2ro8 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 3, 2017

Highlights of the dance off were shared on the D-Backs Twitter account.

From the bobsled race, to the bowling, the pitchers' creativity was impeccable.

