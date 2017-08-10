D-Backs unveil nickname jerseys for Players Weekend

Which jersey nickname is your favorite? (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

The D-Backs just unveiled their jerseys the team will wear during the upcoming Players Weekend.

Players from every MLB team will wear the alternate jerseys between Aug. 25 and Aug. 27 and each jersey will feature a unique player nickname instead of the traditional last name.

According to USA Today Sports, the MLB jerseys will feature an alternate design inspired by youth league uniforms.

Here are some of the nicknames D-Backs players will wear during that weekend:

- Paul Goldschmidt - "Goldy"

- A.J. Pollock - "Pollo"

- Jake Lamb - "Lambo"

- Archie Bradley - "Hollywood"

- David Peralta - "Freight Train"

- Andrew Chafin - "The Sheriff"

Fans will be able to purchase the alternate jerseys, socks and hats online or at the D-Backs Team Shop.

The game-worn jerseys will also be auctioned off to the public with proceeds going to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.

