D-Backs start with 3 homers, finish with walkoff

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks opened the game with three straight home runs off Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer and ended it with Brandon Drury's bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 6-5 victory Friday night.

The home runs by David Peralta, A.J. Pollock and Jake Lamb started the Diamondbacks on the way to a 5-0 lead.

The feat was the first in the majors since Baltimore did it against Texas in the bottom of the first on May 10, 2012.

It was the first time in Nationals history (2005 to present) that an opposing team has hit back-to-back-to-back home runs.

The Diamondbacks last hit three straight homers on Aug. 11, 2010, when they had four in a row at Milwaukee.

It was the most runs allowed by Scherzer in a first inning since July 2, 2011, against San Francisco, when he gave up five.

Scherzer's five runs allowed tied for the most he's given up in a start this season, and the five innings tied for his shortest outing of the season.

Arizona sent nine batters to the plate in the four-run first and the Diamondbacks made it 5-0 in the second on Lamb's RBI double.

