D-backs spring training tickets go on sale Saturday

It’s almost that time of year.

The time where we dust of those doctors notes and head to the ballpark to catch some day baseball.

Spring training is almost here!

For those looking to catch some spring training games this year, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced that tickets to the 2018 spring training season will go on sale this Saturday, Jan. 6.

Last season, the D-backs finished 93-69 with an appearance in the NL Wild Card game, so expectations are high entering 2018.

If you want to grab some seats, you can head over to the D-backs website.

