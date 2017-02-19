D-Backs sign pitcher Jorge De La Rosa

PHOENIX - The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed pitcher Jorge De La Rosa to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Spring Training.
De La Rosa has played 13 seasons with the Brewers, Royals and Rockies.
He owns the third-highest home winning pct. since 2008 and is 1 of 5 Mexico-born pitchers in history with 100+ career wins.
De La Rosa was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998 as non-drafted free agent.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs