KPNX
D-Backs sign pitcher Jorge De La Rosa

12 Sports , KPNX 6:23 PM. MST February 19, 2017

PHOENIX - The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed pitcher Jorge De La Rosa to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Spring Training.

De La Rosa has played 13 seasons with the Brewers, Royals and Rockies.

He owns the third-highest home winning pct. since 2008 and is 1 of 5 Mexico-born pitchers in history with 100+ career wins.

De La Rosa was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998 as non-drafted free agent.

