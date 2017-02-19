D-Backs sign pitcher Jorge De La Rosa

Sep 20, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jorge De La Rosa (29) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed pitcher Jorge De La Rosa to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Spring Training.

De La Rosa has played 13 seasons with the Brewers, Royals and Rockies.

He owns the third-highest home winning pct. since 2008 and is 1 of 5 Mexico-born pitchers in history with 100+ career wins.

De La Rosa was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998 as non-drafted free agent.

