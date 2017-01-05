D-Backs need to address their outfield in 2017

Sep 23, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Yasmany Tomas (24) collides with second baseman Jean Segura (2) while making a catch in the eighth inning. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Evan Habeeb, Evan Habeeb)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Diamondbacks have a new general manager, Mike Hazen, and a new field manager, Torey Lovullo.

Together they've made only one significant move this offseason, trading hits leader Jean Segura to Seattle for power pitcher Taijuan Walker.

They also made a modest free agent signing locking up 39-year old closer Fernando Rodney to a one-year deal for slightly under $3 million.

Keep in mind the D-Backs don't have a lot of money to spend with ace Zack Greinke eating up one-third of their one hundred-million-dollar salary cap budget.

With that said, I still expected the D-Backs to shore up their outfield, which was easily the worst unit in the majors defensively last year with both A.J. Pollock and David Peralta hurt and Ender Inciarte in Atlanta. Obviously the expected healthy return of both Pollock and Peralta immediately improves the outfield and makes the D-Backs a better team.

But a big problem remains; Yasmany Tomas.

Tomas is one of the worst defensive corner outfielders in the game. However, he had his best year at the plate last season hitting .272 and setting career highs in home runs with 31 (which led the D-Backs) and RBIs with 83. Clearly Tomas belongs in the American League where he can be a DH. However, the trade market for him is slow developing because he is stilled owed over $48 million on his contract.

But given Tomas' power potential I would think that Hazen can find a deal that works provided the D-Backs agree to pay part of his salary.

The D-Backs owe it to pitchers like Greinke, Shelby Miller, Robbie Ray and the rest of the staff to field the best defensive outfield possible.

Far too many times last season poor outfield defense resulted in extra outs and big innings.

