D-Backs manager grew up around TV royalty

Torey Lovullo grew up around television royalty.

Drew Soicher , KPNX 11:48 AM. MST February 27, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - New Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo grew up around television and country music royalty.

His dad, Sam Lovullo, was a producer on the famous country music television program 'Hee Haw'.

"I learned to like country music," said Lovullo with a smile. "I was forced to watch 'Hee Haw' every Sunday night after the The Lawrence Welk Show."

Sam passed away last month, but was alive long enough to see his son become a MLB manager.

