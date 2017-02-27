D-Backs manager grew up around TV royalty

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - New Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo grew up around television and country music royalty.
His dad, Sam Lovullo, was a producer on the famous country music television program 'Hee Haw'.
"I learned to like country music," said Lovullo with a smile. "I was forced to watch 'Hee Haw' every Sunday night after the The Lawrence Welk Show."
Sam passed away last month, but was alive long enough to see his son become a MLB manager.
