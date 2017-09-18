D-backs' J.D. Martinez wins 2nd straight NL Player of the Week award

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at Chase Field. (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

J.D. Martinez is on a roll.

The Diamondbacks outfielder has been the best player in the National League each of the last two weeks, earning him NL Player of the Week honors both times. Paired with the two weekly awards he won as a Detroit Tiger earlier this year, Martinez now is the only player to be named the player of the week four times in a single season.

This time around, he hit .435 with three home runs and six RBIs in six games, including a monster homer off the center field scoreboard at Chase Field Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies.

His string of homers has earned him the nickname "Just Dingers" and made him the third-ever D-back to hit 40 home runs in a season (16 of them came as a Tiger, but that's OK).

Since coming to the desert, Martinez has hit 24 home runs in just 51 games, providing backbone to the D-backs' offensive lineup along with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Not bad for a midseason acquisition.

