D-backs' J.D. Martinez wins 2nd straight NL Player of the Week award

J.D. Martinez is on a roll.
The Diamondbacks outfielder has been the best player in the National League each of the last two weeks, earning him NL Player of the Week honors both times. Paired with the two weekly awards he won as a Detroit Tiger earlier this year, Martinez now is the only player to be named the player of the week four times in a single season.
This time around, he hit .435 with three home runs and six RBIs in six games, including a monster homer off the center field scoreboard at Chase Field Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies.
.@JDMartinez14 hit the Donkey out of this one: https://t.co/nm7tB374LN pic.twitter.com/UkG4MHq6f2— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 13, 2017
His string of homers has earned him the nickname "Just Dingers" and made him the third-ever D-back to hit 40 home runs in a season (16 of them came as a Tiger, but that's OK).
Since coming to the desert, Martinez has hit 24 home runs in just 51 games, providing backbone to the D-backs' offensive lineup along with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
Not bad for a midseason acquisition.
#JD28 just keeps breaking records.— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 18, 2017
Congratulations @JDMartinez14 on winning NL Player of the Week again! #OurSeason pic.twitter.com/z68GFvEqYf
