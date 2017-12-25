D-Backs draft pick pays off parents' mortgage in emotional Christmas video

Virginia first baseman Pavin Smith (10) reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against Vanderbilt in game three of the 2015 College World Series Finals at TD Ameritrade Park. (Photo: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports)

What would you do with $5 million?

Arizona Diamondbacks 2017 first-round pick Pavin Smith did his best Santa Claus impression after he received that kind of cash.

Smith paid off his parents' mortgage as a Christmas gift, giving them a note that his mother read aloud on video Christmas Day.

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

Smith, a University of Virginia product, saw his first professional action in 2017 for Arizona's low-A affiliate, the Hillsboro (Oregon) Hops.

The first baseman hit .318 with an on-base average of .401 and 27 RBIs in 195 at-bats.

