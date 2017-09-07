D-backs complete sweep of Dodgers, win 13th-straight game

The streak continues! (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks completed their second sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers this season behind a solid performance behind Taijuan Walker Wednesday night.

Walker improved his record to 9-7 after winning his third straight start. He allowed one run on four hits over six innings and striking out four.

Paul Goldschmidt was held out of the lineup again to give his elbow some additional rest as the team heads into their scheduled off day Thursday.

RELATED: They're going streaking! 5 stats from the D-backs' incredible run

Arizona is now 11-8 against L.A. this year and the victory also takes their current winning streak to 13 games, a new franchise record.

With this streak, and the Indians current 14-game winning streak, the 2017 season is the first MLB season ever where two teams have had streaks of 13+ wins.

On Friday, the D-backs look to continue their streak at home as they take on the San Diego Padres in a three-game series.

© 2017 KPNX-TV