D-backs avoid arbitration with Corbin, 3 others

Sep 30, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) throws during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Kartozian, Matt Kartozian)

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have avoided arbitration with left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin, shortstop Chris Owings and two others.



Arizona said Corbin, Owings, catcher Chris Herrmann and right-handed reliever Randall Delgado agreed to one-year deals.



The moves Friday left right-handed starters Shelby Miller and Taijuan Walker as Arizona's remaining arbitration-eligible players.



Corbin was coming off Tommy John surgery last season and was slotted to be a strong No. 3 pitcher in the rotation. But he was ineffective most of the time and eventually was sent to the bullpen. However, he looked stronger in his late-season appearances.



Owings was used some in center field last season due to injuries at the position. He hit .277, stole 21 bases and was tied for the major league lead in triples with 11.

