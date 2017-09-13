D-backs announce t-shirt giveaway to commemorate Martinez's 4-homer game

The wearable collectible will be given away at the Sept. 23 game. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

The celebration of J.D. Martinez's four-homer game against the Dodgers continues.

The D-backs announced Tuesday that the club will be giving away t-shirts commemorating Martinez's historic achievement during the game on Sept. 23 at Chase Field.

10,000 fans will receive a t-shirt at the game against the Marlins.

Arizona also tweeted that the bat used to hit the four home runs is now on its way to Cooperstown.

The bat from @JDMartinez14's epic 4-dinger performance is headed for Cooperstown. pic.twitter.com/Oqu0ZZL9DH — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 11, 2017

Those interested in attending the game can buy tickets on the D-backs' website.

Fans will definitely want to get to the field early to grab this unique wearable collectible.

