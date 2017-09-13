D-backs announce t-shirt giveaway to commemorate Martinez's 4-homer game

The celebration of J.D. Martinez's four-homer game against the Dodgers continues.
The D-backs announced Tuesday that the club will be giving away t-shirts commemorating Martinez's historic achievement during the game on Sept. 23 at Chase Field.
10,000 fans will receive a t-shirt at the game against the Marlins.
Recognizing history.— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 12, 2017
In commemoration of @JDMartinez14's 4-homer game, 10,000 fans get this T-shirt on Sept. 23: https://t.co/krFhWKKvZg pic.twitter.com/hW0s3FxYJo
Arizona also tweeted that the bat used to hit the four home runs is now on its way to Cooperstown.
Package for @baseballhall.— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 11, 2017
The bat from @JDMartinez14's epic 4-dinger performance is headed for Cooperstown. pic.twitter.com/Oqu0ZZL9DH
Those interested in attending the game can buy tickets on the D-backs' website.
Fans will definitely want to get to the field early to grab this unique wearable collectible.
