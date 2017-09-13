KPNX
D-backs announce t-shirt giveaway to commemorate Martinez's 4-homer game

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 10:37 AM. MST September 13, 2017

The celebration of J.D. Martinez's four-homer game against the Dodgers continues.

The D-backs announced Tuesday that the club will be giving away t-shirts commemorating Martinez's historic achievement during the game on Sept. 23 at Chase Field.

10,000 fans will receive a t-shirt at the game against the Marlins.

Arizona also tweeted that the bat used to hit the four home runs is now on its way to Cooperstown.

Those interested in attending the game can buy tickets on the D-backs' website.

Fans will definitely want to get to the field early to grab this unique wearable collectible.

