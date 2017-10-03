D-backs add new food to Chase Field menu for wild card game

The Arizona Diamondacks are expanding the Chase Field menu for Wednesday night's Wild Card game. (Photo: Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Diamondbacks are prepping for Wednesday night's wild card game against the Colorado Rockies in multiple ways. While the team is practicing, the dining crew is expanding the Chase Field menu for the postseason.

The new food items have some local flair and are sure to spice up the dining experience at the ballgame.

If you are attending the game tomorrow night you can try out these special postseason foods:

Chile Relleno Burger: A 6-oz. ground beef and chorizo patty, battered green chili with Jack cheese, Mexican red salsa, queso fresco, cilantro crema and shredded lettuce on a local torta roll. The burger will be available at Red Hot stands at sections 118, 139 and 320.

6-oz. ground beef and chorizo patty, battered green chili with Jack cheese, Mexican red salsa, queso fresco, cilantro crema and shredded lettuce on a local torta roll. (Photo: Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Four Peaks Ribeye Grinder: “Chef-carved” prime rib of beef, Four Peaks Hop Knot IPA beer cheese, arugula and vine-ripe tomatoes on a MJ pretzel baguette. Served with twisted tater chips and smoked bacon ranch dip. The sandwich will be available at two carving stations on the Diamond Level.

“Chef carved” prime rib of beef, Four Peaks Hop Knot IPA beer cheese, arugula and vine ripe tomatoes on a MJ pretzel baguette. Served with twisted tater chips and smoked bacon ranch dip. (Photo: Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Cran Slam Cooler: Absolut Mandarin vodka, cranberry juice, cider, lemonade and simple syrup with a sugar cane stick and orange wheel. The cocktail will be available at all liquor portables.

Absolut Mandarin vodka, cranberry juice, cider, lemonade and simple syrup with a sugar cane stick and orange wheel.(Photo: Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Caramel Cinnamon Roll Sundae: Fresh-baked cinnamon roll, caramel apple sauce and vanilla frozen yogurt with snickerdoodle cookie pieces. The sundae will be available at the Sweet Treats dessert carts at Sections 106 and 323.

Fresh-baked cinnamon roll, caramel apple sauce and vanilla frozen yogurt with snickerdoodle cookie pieces.(Photo: Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks)

© 2017 KPNX-TV