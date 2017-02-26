Braden Shipley remains positive despite rough first outing

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 21: Pitcher Braden Shipley #34 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 21, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It wasn't the spring training debut Diamondbacks pitcher Braden Shipley was hoping for.

Shipley allowed three runs in an inning and two thirds on the mound.

But he knows it's February, and there's a long, long season still ahead.

"It was the first time out, it was really exciting. I had a lot of fun, even though a couple of things happened," said Shipley. "It's spring training and you learn from your mistakes and go back out there the next time and work the ball down."

"That first time out, you always have some jitters. And I think that's all that was for me."

Shipley noted he was happy with his curve ball and felt his timing and delivery were back to normal.

(© 2017 KPNX)