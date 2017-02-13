Baseball is back in the Valley

The Cactus League is celebrating 70 years of spring training baseball in 2017. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Spring training is getting underway as Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers report Monday and will practice on Tuesday.

Position players report on Thursday and the first full squad practice will take place Friday.

The D-backs will kick of Cactus League play against the GCU Antelopes on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1:10 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at individual teams' websites.

New this year will be added security at ballparks. Metal detectors will be in place at each gate.

For more information visit www.cactusleague.com

