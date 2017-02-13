Baseball is back! Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - "It's exciting. Spring 2017, new year, new team, new everything, we're excited," said pitcher Archie Bradley.
The Arizona Diamondbacks 2017 season got underway on Monday when pitchers and catchers reported to Salt River Fields.
The guys were excited to get back to work and reset after the disappointment of last season.
"We're trying to get past last season and look forward. I think we have a great group of guys to do something like that," said pitcher Patrick Corbin.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs