Baseball is back! Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers report

Monday marked the beginning of the 2017 baseball season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Photo: 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - "It's exciting. Spring 2017, new year, new team, new everything, we're excited," said pitcher Archie Bradley.

The Arizona Diamondbacks 2017 season got underway on Monday when pitchers and catchers reported to Salt River Fields.

The guys were excited to get back to work and reset after the disappointment of last season.

"We're trying to get past last season and look forward. I think we have a great group of guys to do something like that," said pitcher Patrick Corbin.

