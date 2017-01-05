Cubs spring training tickets on sale Friday ... for a price

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning 8-7 in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on Nov. 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

MESA, Ariz. - Spring training tickets for the 2016 World Series Champions go on sale Friday at 11 a.m., but for a premium price.

Cubs ticket prices are expected to go up in general for the 2017 Cactus League season, but Friday's early sale adds another 15-20 percent for anyone trying to buy early and avoid getting frozen out of their favorite matchups.

The early sale will add 15 percent for MasterCard holders and 20 percent for any tickets bought with another type of credit card.

The regular-priced tickets will go on sale Saturday at 11 a.m.

Cubs officials said the lawn seats for some games start at $16. So, buying the cheapest seats on Friday will add about $3 to the cost. However, some seats at Sloan Park can go for hundreds of dollars.

Still, fans at the ballpark Thursday said they weren't concerned about any additional cost. Most were diehard, longtime fans who suffered along with the Cubs during their historic championship drought.

They said a few extra dollars was a small price to pay to see their team.

