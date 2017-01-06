Chicago Cubs release spring training report dates

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning 8-7 in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on Nov. 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs have released their spring training report dates for 2017.

Pitchers and catchers will arrive on February 14, with their first workout scheduled for the next day.

The rest of the squad will report on February 17, with the first full team workout set to take place the following day.

The Cubs also announced Friday that they have added a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks to their spring training schedule.

The two teams will play a night game (7:10 p.m. start time) in Scottsdale on March 2.

Chicago ended the longest title drought in Major League Baseball -- 108 years -- when they defeated the Cleveland Indians in the World Series in October. Cleveland

Tickets are expected to be pricey and hard to get for Cubs spring training games due to their championship season.

Early tickets, which went on sale Friday morning, were between 15 and 20 percent extra.

General ticket sales start on Saturday morning.

