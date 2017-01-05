Chicago Cubs are game for bowl at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 15: A general view as singer John Vincent performs the national anthem prior to game one of the National League Championship Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on October 15, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Bradbury, 2016 Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs would like to host a bowl game at Wrigley Field.



President of Business Operations Crane Kenney tells the Chicago Tribune the team intends to start hosting a bowl game after the ongoing overhaul to the 103-year old ballpark is completed. They would need a few years to find title sponsors and align with conferences.



Wrigley Field was the longtime home of the NFL's Chicago Bears before they moved to Soldier Field. More recently, Northwestern met Illinois there in 2010.



Kenney tells the Tribune the Wildcats will play again at Wrigley, as soon as November 2020. After that, they will likely return with games spread over the next few years.



