Best deals of spring training

Spring isn't here yet, but spring training is!

It's maybe the most active time of year in the Phoenix area, with baseball fans from across the country descending on the Valley to check out their teams before they can in their hometowns.

Along with them come special deals from local businesses hoping to capitalize on the increase in population, even if it's temporary.

Below you'll find a few of the best we've seen so far, with more surely to come this spring training season.

If you come across others, let us know!

El Palacio in Chandler

Show ticket stub from any 2017 game and get 50 percent off any appetizer.

Famous Dave's BBQ

Spring training happy hour deals Monday through Friday from 3 - 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

The deals include $2 any short draft beer, $3 any tall draft beer, $3 well drinks, $3 glass wine, 1/2 off appetizers and $1 rib (limit 4).

Fired Pie Mesa

Bring in your Spring Training ticket from Sloan Park -- from February 25 through March 29, to Fired Pie’s Mesa Riverview location to receive $1 off an entrée.

Portillo's

• Sweepstakes: Guests at Portillo’s Tempe and Scottsdale restaurants can enter to win a prize package -- from February 20 through March 10 -- which includes tickets to see the Cubs take on the Indians on March 24 in Mesa.

• Buy one, get one: On March 3 and March 11 Portillo's will be at Sloan Park handing out coupons at the park entrance. The coupons can be redeemed for a free sandwich when they buy one sandwich, side, and a drink.

• Free T-shirt: Valid while supplies last. Guests who bring a Portillo’s receipt -- which must reflect a visit between February 20 and March 29, 2017 -- from either the Tempe or Scottsdale restaurants to the Sloan Park Fan Services Kiosk during game days will receive a free Cubs-themed Portillo’s t-shirt.

