Minor leaguer makes first public appearance since collapsing

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona Coyotes minor leaguer Craig Cunningham could be released from the hospital this week, more than a month after collapsing on the ice before a Tucson Roadrunners game.



Cunningham, his mother and his doctors at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson met with reporters Wednesday, his first public appearance since suffering cardiac arrest before a game on Nov. 19.



The 26-year-old Cunningham required more than 85 minutes of CPR after collapsing on the ice and doctors said he was lucky to have made it.



Doctors from Banner-UMC and Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital performed a series of innovative medical procedures to help save Cunningham.



He had hoped to be released from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility on Wednesday, but a lingering infection has delayed that.



