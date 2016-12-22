Minor leaguer makes first public appearance since collapsing

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona Coyotes minor leaguer Craig Cunningham could be released from the hospital this week, more than a month after collapsing on the ice before a Tucson Roadrunners game.
Cunningham, his mother and his doctors at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson met with reporters Wednesday, his first public appearance since suffering cardiac arrest before a game on Nov. 19.
The 26-year-old Cunningham required more than 85 minutes of CPR after collapsing on the ice and doctors said he was lucky to have made it.
Doctors from Banner-UMC and Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital performed a series of innovative medical procedures to help save Cunningham.
He had hoped to be released from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility on Wednesday, but a lingering infection has delayed that.
