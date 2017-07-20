Mexico men's national soccer team plays in Glendale Thursday night

Glendale is the center of the North American soccer universe Thursday night with two Gold Cup quarterfinal matches.

First at 4:30 p.m., Jamaica and Canada will square off.

Then at 7:30 p.m., Mexico will face Honduras.

Mexico's national soccer team routinely draws huge crowds in the United States, and Thursday will be no exception.

ESPAÑOL: La selección mexicana llega al Valle para jugar cuartos de final de la Copa de Oro

If you're headed out to the stadium, you may want to plan to arrive early. Plenty of fans will be tailgating in the parking lot and tickets are good for both games.

While the early game won't see much of a crowd, traffic could be tied up by fans headed to see El Tri in an important competition.

The winners will play each other Sunday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The United States advanced to the semifinals Wednesday night with a win over El Salvador. They face Costa Rica in Arlington, Texas Saturday night.

