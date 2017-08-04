Mercury falls to Connecticut 93-92, spoiling Taurasi's 33-point night

Diana Taurasi. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Jonquel Jones had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Shekinna Stricklen made two free throws with 11 seconds left for a four-point lead and the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 93-92 on Friday night.

Leilani Mitchell made a 3-pointer for Phoenix with 3 seconds left to pull within one. Stricklen missed two free throws at the other end and Cayla George's shot at the buzzer was off the mark.

Alyssa Thomas added 18 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (15-9). Jasmine Thomas scored 13 of the Sun's 31 points in the first quarter and finished with 15.

Jones had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the first half for her fourth straight double-double.

Diana Taurasi made four 3-pointers and scored 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting for Phoenix (13-11). It was her third time in five games scoring 30-plus. Mitchell added five 3s and 17 points.

